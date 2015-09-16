1B Greg Bird hit his sixth home run in little more than a month -- all six have come with runners on base. Five of his six HRs have given the Yankees the lead.

RHP Adam Warren lasted only four innings -- his shortest start of the season and his first since June 25 -- but he’s allowed three runs or less in 10 straight starts.

DH Alex Rodriguez had an MRI on his right knee that showed only a bone bruise. He not only batted third as the team’s designated hitter Tuesday, but he crushed a solo home run in the first inning, his 32nd of the season.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the first -- his 32nd of the season -- and later scored a run. He’s hit eight home runs against the Rays this season -- only once has a player had more HRs in one season against the Rays, as David Ortiz had 10 in 2005.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-4, extending his hitless streak to 25 at-bats and giving him a .104 batting average for September with zero RBIs. Yankees manager Joe Girardi stressed that they need production from him the rest of the way.