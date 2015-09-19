RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched well Friday but took a hard-luck loss as the Yankees fell to the Mets, 5-1. Tanaka gave up two runs -- on a second-inning homer by 1B Lucas Duda and a go-ahead sixth-inning homer by 2B Daniel Murphy -- on five hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings. He threw just 82 pitches, including 59 for strikes, but was pinch-hit for by CF Jacoby Ellsbury leading off the seventh inning. Tanaka is now 12-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 23 starts this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury didn’t start the Yankees’ 5-1 loss to the Mets on Friday. The slumping Ellsbury pinch-hit for RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the top of the seventh, remained in the game in center field and ended up going 1-for-2. Manager Joe Girardi said he wanted to get OF Chris Young, who thrives against left-handers, into the lineup against Mets LHP Steven Matz. Ellsbury entered Friday with just seven hits in his last 61 at-bats dating back to Aug. 31. He actually had two hits on Wednesday, the first of which snapped an 0-for-25 drought. Ellsbury, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $153 million contract, is batting .254 with seven homers, 30 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 97 games this season.

OF Brett Gardner was the only Yankees player to reach base twice Friday and scored the team’s lone run in a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Gardner walked leading off the first inning, went to third on a single by RF Carlos Beltran and scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Chris Young. Gardner also singled in the second inning. However, he capped a 1-for-4 night by flying out to left field with the bases loaded for the second out in the ninth inning. Gardner is batting .264 with 16 homers, 65 RBIs and 19 stolen bases this season.

RHP Michael Pineda will look to bounce back from a pair of rough starts when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of the three-game Subway Series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Pineda didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Sept. 12, when he allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings in Yankees’ 9-5, 11-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the second straight start in which Pineda allowed four runs. He has just one quality start in his last six starts dating back to July 18, a stretch in which he has a 6.21 ERA and missed four weeks due to a right forearm strain. Pineda earned the win in his lone career start against the Mets on April 24, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 6-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.