RHP Masahiro Tanaka remains penciled in to start for the Yankees next Wednesday in the finale of a pivotal three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tanaka, who took the defeat Friday after allowing two runs over six innings in the Yankees’ 5-1 loss to the Mets, would be starting on four days rest for the sixth time this season and the fourth time in September.

RF Carlos Beltran factored into both of the Yankees’ run-scoring rallies Saturday, when he hit a three-run homer in the first inning and singled ahead of C Brian McCann’s two-run homer in the sixth inning of a 5-0 win over the Mets. Beltran finished 2-for-4 and was the only member of either team to produce a multi-hit game.

LHP CC Sabathia will look to build on his best start of the season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Sunday night in the finale of the three-game Subway Series at Citi Field. Sabathia didn’t factor into the decision last Monday, when he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

RHP Michael Pineda produced his best start in more than two months on Saturday afternoon, when he earned the win after allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Yankees beat the Mets, 5-0.