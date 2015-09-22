RHP Adam Warren will make his second start since returning to the rotation when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the American League East-leading Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Warren didn’t factor into the decision last Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four over four innings as the Yankees lost to the Rays 6-3. It was the first start for Warren since June 25. He went 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances before replacing RHP Ivan Nova in the rotation. Warren is 0-1 with a 1.65 ERA and two saves in 14 career appearances (one start) against the Blue Jays. He last opposed the Blue Jays on Aug. 16, when Warren allowed one hit and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 3-1 loss at Rogers Centre.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi still has inflammation in his right elbow, making his return for the regular season more unlikely. He must wait another week before throwing.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right hamstring strain) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

LHP CC Sabathia won for the first time in more than two months Sunday. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Yankees routed the Mets 11-2. Sabathia labored through a 32-pitch first inning, during which he allowed a run on two hits and two walks, but he didn’t allow a runner past second base the rest of the night. The win was the first since July 8 for Sabathia, who was 0-1 with eight no-decisions in his last nine starts entering Sunday. Overall this season, Sabathia is 5-9 with a 4.80 ERA in 27 starts.

RHP Ivan Nova is back in the Yankees’ rotation, at least for one turn. Nova will pitch Wednesday against the Blue Jays in place of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain while trying to beat out a bunt Friday night. The start will be the first appearance for Nova since he lost his rotation spot on Sept. 12, when he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Manager Joe Girardi said Sunday he hopes Tanaka will only miss one start. Nova is 6-8 with a 5.11 ERA in 14 starts this season.