RHP Luis Severino will make his ninth career start Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is starting on five days’ rest, instead of the usual four because of a day off in the schedule last Thursday. The 21-year-old is the youngest pitcher to make a start this season in the majors. He won his start last Wednesday at Tampa Bay, allowing one run and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. In two starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA, allowing 11 hits and nine earned runs in 8 1/3 innings. He took the loss Sept. 11 against Toronto at Yankee Stadium.

1B Greg Bird hit his ninth homer of the season in the ninth inning Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Of his past 15 hits, 11 have been for extra bases -- four doubles and seven homers.

RHP Adam Warren allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It was his shortest start of the season. “I was maybe trying to do a little bit too much, maybe a little bit too amped up or something,” he said. “I was trying to make the best pitch in the world instead of trusting my stuff.” He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight starts but has failed to last six innings in five of those starts.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi still has inflammation in his right elbow, making his return for the regular season more unlikely. He must wait another week before throwing.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) will not return for the regular season and chances of him being ready for the ALDS, should the Yankees make it that far, seem less likely after he still felt discomfort in the elbow on Monday. He was supposed to begin a throwing program Monday and that has been set back a week. “When he pushes hard on it, he feels it then,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “The only thing we’re interested in right now is making sure he’s right before we take that next step. And if he’s not right, we won’t take that step.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 with an RBI Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has two more hits in three consecutive games. Over his past five games, he is 9-for-20 (.450) after going 1-for-31 in the previous seven games.