1B Greg Bird hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning Tuesday in the 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Of his past 17 hits, 13 have been for extra bases, five doubles and eight homers. He has homered in three consecutive games and in five of his past seven.

INF/OF Dustin Ackley started at second base for the fifth time in the past six games Tuesday in the, 10-inning, 6-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 0-for-2 with a walk Tuesday after entering the game on a 9-for-19 (.474).

RF Carlos Beltran hit his 17th home run of the season in the eighth inning Tuesday in a game the Yankees won 6-4 in 10 innings. He has hit 11 homers that have either tied the game or given the Yankees the lead.

LHP Andrew Miller allowed two home runs on Tuesday and still got the win as the Yankees prevailed over the Blue Jays 6-4 in 10 innings. It was the first time that he had allowed more than one home run in a game since Sept. 8, 2011. He had allowed only three home runs in his 55 previous appearances this season before Tuesday’s game. He gave up the game-tying homer to Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro in the ninth Tuesday as he blew the attempt for his 35th save of the season. He allowed another solo shot to DH Edwin Encarnacion in the 10th.

RHP Ivan Nova will start the finale of the three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. He is taking the start that normally would go to RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who is resting a strained right hamstring. Nova will be making his 15th start of the season. He has not pitched since Sept. 12 in the second game of the doubleheader won by the Blue Jays 10-7 at Yankee Stadium. He took the loss after allowing seven hits, two walks, six runs in 1 2/3 innings. He is 5-4 with a 5.54 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against the Blue Jays.