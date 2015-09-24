1B Greg Bird singled in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to a career-best eight games. He is batting .333 (10-for-30) over the eight games with three doubles, five home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs. He has reached base in 11 straight games, also a career high.

RHP Zach Davies pitched six shutout innings for his second win of the month as the Brewers avoided a series sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday. ”I worked on some things between starts and it translated,“ said Davies. ”A little of it was game plan, going after hitters, attacking them and making sure I‘m not losing strikes down in the zone and making sure that I‘m making them swing. Davies improved to 2-2 as he allowed two hits, walked one and struck out four.

OF Brett Gardner was 0-for-4 in the 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He is in a 4-for-39 (.103) funk. The second-place Yankees fell 3 2/3 games off the pace of the first-place Blue Jays in the American League East. “It’s not where you want to be but there is still time left,” Gardner said. “We are not giving up on winning the division. We are not completely out of it.”

RHP Michael Pineda will make his 25th start of the season in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Pineda is 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA in five starts since returning from the disabled list on Aug, 26 after missing 25 games with a right flexor muscle strain in his forearm. He pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win when the Yankees beat the Mets 5-0 on Saturday. He is 0-2 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox.

RHP Ivan Nova allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday but the loss as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 4-0. It was his first outing since he allowed seven hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings when he started the second game of a double header, a 10-7 loss, to the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. “I thought he did a tremendous job for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to score him any runs.”

RHP Andrew Bailey has allowed two home runs in his six outings this season with the New York Yankees, both against Toronto Blue Jays C Russell Martin. Martin hit a solo shot against Bailey on Sept. 11 in an 11-5 win by Toronto at Yankee Stadium. Martin hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning against Bailey on a 2-2 fastball in the 4-0 win by the Blue Jays Wednesday at Rogers Centre. “I was trying to go inside and didn’t execute my pitch,” Bailey said. “In that situation you’ve just got to be better and make better pitches. I faced him in New York and same thing, same execution issue. I tried to go fastball in and he did the same thing. Next time I just have to get it in there better.”