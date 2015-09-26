2B Rob Refsnyder made his fifth start of the season but first since Aug. 31. His first start in nearly a month came against LHP Chris Sale and when asked about it before the game, he said: ”Baseball is tough as it is if you’re playing every day. “I‘m batting in the bottom of the lineup, so there are going to be situations where I‘m sure there’s moving runners and things like that, so I‘m just going to do my best to have good at-bats, quality at-bats and try to help us get a win.” In his first at-bat against Sale, Refsnyder lined a single to right field on a 97 mph fastball. In his subsequent at-bats, he grounded out on a curveball, and was called out on strikes on a fastball.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) played catch Thursday and was revaluated by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad Thursday. He is unlikely to start Saturday which would line up him for the Oct. 6 wild card game but manager Joe Girardi said he would be surprised if Tanaka does not return early next week. After Thursday’s game, Girardi said Tanaka had a positive checkup and would likely throw a bullpen session Friday.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) made it through a bullpen session Friday without issues. The Yankees will see how he feels Saturday and he could return to the rotation early next week.

RF Carlos Beltran hit New York’s 47th home run of at least three runs when he connected off LHP Chris Sale in the third inning Thursday. It was his 18th home run and 10 of those have come since Aug. 4. Beltran tied a season-high with three RBI and four of his six games with at least three RBI have been since Aug. 14.

DH Alex Rodriguez did not get a hit but was on base ahead of RF Carlos Beltran and scored his 2,000th career run. He is the eighth player in baseball history to reach the milestone and joined Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as the only players with at least 3,000 hits, 2,000 RBI and 2,000 runs scored.

LHP CC Sabathia will make his fourth start since returning from the disabled list on Sept. 9. Since coming back from right knee soreness and wearing a brace on the knee, Sabathia is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA. In those starts, he has allowed four runs (two earned) and 12 hits over 17 1/3 innings. Sabathia last pitched during Sunday’s 11-2 rout of the New York Mets when he allowed an earned run and five hits in six innings. He tied a season high by throwing 111 pitches and won for the first time in 10 starts since July 8. Sabathia is 19-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 33 career starts against the White Sox. In the last 10 years, he is 11-1 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 outings against Chicago and his .826 winning percentage is the highest by any pitcher against the White Sox (minimum 15 decisions). With the Yankees, Sabathia is 5-0 with a 3.55 ERA in seven starts.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had the night off Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said his absence is not injury-related and he expects Ellsbury to play Saturday.