RHP Adam Warren’s first career start came against the White Sox in a fill-in role in late June 2012 and he will face them again Saturday afternoon. This time it will be his 17th start of the season and 20th of his career. He is one of four pitchers in the majors to make at least 15 starts and 15 relief appearances this season. He last pitched Monday in Toronto, when he allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Warren has a 7.30 ERA in eight career appearances against Chicago.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw his bullpen session and manager Joe Girardi said he would likely slot him back into the rotation sometime early next week. Tanaka has been out for a week with a Grade One hamstring strain and, while he said it’s not completely healed, he feels he can pitch through it.

LHP CC Sabathia was handed his first loss since returning from the disabled list. Sabathia allowed four runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He also allowed two home runs in a game for the first time since giving up three July 30 in Texas. Before Friday, Sabathia had allowed four earned runs in his previous four starts spanning 20 innings. When he allowed a home run to 3B Mike Olt, it snapped a streak of 108 hitters without allowing a home run.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had Friday off from the starting lineup though he flied out as a pinch hitter. Ellsbury was 0-for-3 Thursday after going 11-for-37 while playing every game of the nine-game road trip. Manager Joe Girardi reiterated there is nothing physical and Ellsbury is expected to return Saturday.

LF Brett Gardner was hit by a pitch in the left wrist during the third inning. He was briefly examined by team trainer Steve Donahue and remained in the game.