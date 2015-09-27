RHP Luis Severino will pitch on four days’ rest Sunday when he opposes the White Sox. Severino is 4-1 over his last six starts and last pitched during New York’s 6-4, 10-inning in Toronto on Tuesday. In Toronto, he allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. It marked the seventh time in nine career starts that Severino had allowed two earned runs or less.

RHP Adam Warren earned his seventh win, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and allowing one run and three hits. He threw 88 pitches -- his most since throwing 89 on June 25 at Houston. He has allowed three earned runs or less in his last 12 starts, matching the longest single-season streak by a Yankee since LHP Ron Guidry in 1981.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) played catch Friday and Saturday -- the first time he had played catch since the injury was discovered Sept. 8. Eovaldi will have Sunday off before the Yankees decide the next step. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch Monday, but the Yankees are still determining whether he will start. Tanaka threw a bullpen session Friday without incident and had treatment Saturday. Tanaka has not done any fielding drills or running and the Yankees want to make sure he can move without any difficulty. “I think he’ll pitch,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I‘m pretty confident in that; but, as I said, we’ve got to make sure that he’s where he needs to be before we put him out there.”