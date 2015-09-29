RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) played catch for the third straight day but is unlikely to be available in the bullpen for a wild-card game.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) played catch for the third time since getting injured. He is unlikely to be available as a reliever in the wild-card playoff game but could be on the roster for the division series should the Yankees get there.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (hamstring) will return to the rotation Wednesday after missing 11 days with the least severe right hamstring strain. The final hurdle for Tanaka to clear was fielding drills and he went through them before Monday’s game without incident. Tanaka will not have any limitations and the start Wednesday potentially puts him in line to start the Oct. 6 wild-card playoff game.

RHP Michael Pineda will take a personal three-game winning streak into Tuesday’s start against the Red Sox. Pineda is 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in five starts. Before this month, he had been 4-8 in 13 starts from May 15-Aug. 26. Pineda last pitched Thursday against the Chicago White Sox and allowed one run and eight hits in six innings. Pineda is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in six career starts against the Red Sox.

RHP Ivan Nova fell to 6-10 after allowing four runs and seven hits. It is the first time he reached double-digits losses and while he was pleased to be healthy after Tommy John surgery, he was disappointed in the outcome, saying: “It’s good because I‘m healthy, but the numbers I put up are bad.” Nova has allowed at least three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.