SS Didi Gregorius was hit in the right elbow by a fastball from Boston RHP Rick Porcello with two outs in the fourth inning. He was looked at briefly by a trainer but stayed in.

C John Ryan Murphy may become the sixth player to get a start at first base soon. Murphy fielded ground balls in pregame infield practice while manager Joe Girardi and third base coach Joe Espada watched. The idea is to give them another right-handed bat against left-handed pitching since Murphy is batting .284 in 84 at-bats against southpaws this year.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will return from missing 11 days with a Grade One hamstring strain Wednesday when he opposes the Red Sox. Tanaka was injured while bunting Sept. 18 in a 5-1 loss at the New York Mets. He will be pitching without restrictions and could line up to start a potential one-game wild-card playoff game next Tuesday. Tanaka is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA in his last five starts and 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA in his last 13. He has pitched at least six innings in 14 straight starts since July 3 and in 19 of 23 this season. Tanaka is 4-2 with a 4.84 ERA in six starts against the Red Sox.

RHP Bryan Mitchell continued his recent struggles when he allowed a two-run home run to Boston C Blake Swihart in the eighth inning Tuesday. Since his scary facial injury Aug. 17 vs. the Minnesota Twins, Mitchell has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances.

2B Stephen Drew has not started since Sept. 15 and may not appear again this season. He has been dealing with a head cold and dizziness and may also have a concussion. He had further testing and although the Yankees did not have the results, Drew said after the game, he thinks he might be dealing with a concussion. The origin of Drew’s physical issues stem from when he was hit in the face fielding a ground ball during a Sept. 8 game with the Baltimore Orioles. Drew has 17 home runs despite a .200 average and unless he can get at-bats before the regular season ends, it is unlikely he will appear in the wild-card game and possibly any other postseason games.

RHP Michael Pineda had a personal three-game winning streak stopped when he allowed six of his seven runs and five of his seven hits during a six-run top of the first. Pineda put the Yankees in a 6-0 deficit after only 24 pitches but allowed just five other baserunners the rest of the night.