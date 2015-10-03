RHP Luis Severino is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader Saturday. But Girardi said that could change if New York also has the home-field clinched in the wild card.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi felt fine after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday. He’s battling elbow inflammation but manager Joe Girardi is hopeful that the right-hander might be available out of the bullpen at some point in the playoffs. But Eovaldi was happy with how the arm felt Friday. “It was good,” he said. “It felt great. We’re just trying to go slow and stay healthy.”

INF Stephen Drew has a “vestibular concussion” and likely won’t be available in the playoffs, according to Girardi. The skipper said it’s doubtful Drew would be playing.

RHP Michael Pineda is likely going to pitch the season finale Sunday, regardless of the situation, manager Joe Girardi said Friday. Girardi will shift his lineup around if the Yankees have locked up the home-field wild-card game, trying to mix in playing time and rest for his players.