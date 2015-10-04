RHP Luis Severino started Saturday’s nightcap against the Orioles. That was his 11th career start but after giving up three early runs he kept the Orioles quiet in a career-best seven inning. He has given up three runs or less in 10 of those 11 starts but did allow two homers in this one. “I‘m not going to make excuses,” Severino said. “The issue was my pitches was up.”

1B Greg Bird continued his strong late-season performance with a hit in Saturday’s nightcap. He has now reached base in six straight games with an at-bat, hitting .333 (7-for-21) during that stretch while giving the offense a lift in the last few weeks.

PH Rico Noel got his first major league hit in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader, a 9-2 Baltimore victory. He reached on an infield single, a slow roller up the third-base line off RHP Oliver Drake in the ninth inning.

RHP Dellin Betances wasn’t too upset after giving up the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to help Baltimore scratch out a 4-3 victory over the Orioles in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader. He gave up a bloop single and a bunt single and threw two wild pitches, the second letting the winning run score. But Betances shrugged it off later. “There’s nothing I can do,” he said. “I pitched well, but unfortunately I gave up a run.”