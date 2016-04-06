OF Jake Cave, designated for assignment on Sunday by the Reds, cleared waivers Tuesday and was returned to the Yankees. The Rule 5 draft pick batted .255 with one home run and five RBIs this spring, but he couldn’t crack Cincinnati’s roster. The Yankees assigned to him to Double-A Trenton.

SS Didi Gregorius had a trainer briefly look at him in the fourth inning on Tuesday. Astros SS Carlos Correa’s foot made contact with Gregorius’ left ankle while sliding on a stolen base. After getting checked out, Gregorius stayed in the game and homered in the eighth inning.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is the first Yankees right-hander to start consecutive opening days since Roger Clemens (2001-03) and joined Chien Ming-Wang and Orlando Hernandez as the third foreign-born starter to get an Opening Day start. He allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday against the Astros. “Overall, I felt that I pitched pretty well,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “As we got deeper into the game, I felt like I lost the strike zone a little bit. That’s probably why I was taken out of the game.”

RHP Bryan Mitchell (left big toe tear) underwent surgery Monday in North Carolina and the Yankees said he will be out at least four months. Mitchell was placed on the disabled list last week and was expected to fill the spot starter/long reliever role previously occupied by RHP Adam Warren last season.

LF Aaron Hicks made his Yankee debut on Tuesday and went 0-for-2 before being replaced by LF Brett Gardner. He had a fly ball by 2B Jose Altuve go over his head in the fourth inning and it led to Houston’s first run. “I just didn’t read it well. I got caught flat-footed,” Hicks said. “You can’t blame it on the conditions. Today, I just didn’t play it well.”

RHP Michael Pineda will begin his third season with the Yankees on Wednesday night against the Astros. Pineda began quickly but struggled toward the end of last year, posting a 5.49 ERA in his final eight starts. Pineda was 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four appearances during spring training. He is 0-2 with a 4.42 ERA in three career starts against the Astros.