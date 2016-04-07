2B Starlin Castro has seven RBIs in his first two games for the Yankees after going 4-for-5 Wednesday for his 12th career game with four hits. He had an RBI single during the six-run first inning, added a three-run home run in the second and finished his big night with a run-scoring single in the seventh. It was his ninth game with at least four RBIs and third since moving from shortstop to second base last season with the Chicago Cubs. Castro also joined former Chicago teammate Alfonso Soriano (2003) as the second middle infielder to get at least six RBIs in the Yankees’ first two games of a season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will look to continue where he left off last season when he improved significantly during the second half Thursday night when he faces the Astros. He had a 5.12 ERA in his first 13 starts last season and from June 20 to Aug 24 he had a 2.93 ERA in his next 12 outings before his season ended with an elbow injury. Eovaldi faced Houston Aug. 24 when he pitched eight innings in a 1-0 victory.

1B Mark Teixeira drove in four runs with a single in his first at-bat and a three-run home run in the fourth during Wednesday’s 16-6 victory over Houston. Teixeira has 1,258 RBIs and passed former Yankees OF Bernie Williams for ninth place on the all-time list among switch hitters. His home run was 192nd with the Yankees, tying Tino Martinez for 17th place on the team’s all-time list.

LF Brett Gardner returned to the starting lineup after not starting against LHP Dallas Keuchel Tuesday and drew a career-high four walks. He became the first Yankee to get at least four walks since 2B Robinson Cano also had four free passes June 22, 2013 against Tampa Bay.

RHP Michael Pineda benefited from the run support during Wednesday’s 15-6 victory over Houston as he allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings. He has allowed at five earned runs in six outings since his 16-strikeout game May 10 vs. Baltimore. He also is the first Yankees starter to get a win despite allowing at least six runs since LHP CC Sabathia on Aug. 18, 2013 at Boston in a 9-6 victory.