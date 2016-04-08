RHP Luis Severino makes his first start of the season Friday when the Yankees visit the Tigers. Severino joined the Yankees on Aug. 5 and allowed 20 earned runs in 62 1/3 innings in his 11 starts while being the youngest pitcher to start a game in the big leagues. Severino, now 22, ended spring training by allowing two runs and three hits in five innings Saturday in Miami. During the exhibition season, he was 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six starts. He struck out 12.

2B Starlin Castro had two more hits Thursday, giving him seven hits in his first 12 at-bats for the Yankees. He homered in the second inning, marking the third straight game Castro had an extra-base hit. Castro is the first Yankee with extra-base hits in the first three games of a season since 1B Mark Teixeira in 2011 and the first Yankee second baseman with at least one extra-base hit in the first three games of a season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed five runs and six hits in five innings Thursday against Houston. He gave up two home runs for the third time as a Yankee after doing so May 7, 2015, against Baltimore and May 19, 2015, at Washington. It also marked the most runs he allowed in a home game since giving up five on July 28, 2014, against Washington.

1B Mark Teixeria hit his second three-run home run in as many games during the seventh inning Thursday, leading the Yankees to an 8-5 victory over Houston. He surpassed Tino Martinez for sole possession of 17th place on the team’s all-time home run list with 193. Teixeira also has 18 home runs of at least three runs at the current Yankee Stadium, the most among any player.