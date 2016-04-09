RHP Luis Severino gave up 10 hits Friday, but nine of them were singles. “I didn’t think he was as bad as his numbers,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I thought he pitched okay. I didn’t think the conditions out there were miserable. They fouled a lot of pitches off, put the ball in play and were finding some holes.” Severino lasted two batters into the sixth (both singles) and threw 95 pitches.

1B Dustin Ackley made his 24th career start at first base on Friday in Detroit. Ackley, who appeared in 23 games at first for Seattle, was starting at first because manager Joe Girardi decided to use his regular first baseman, Mark Teixeira, as his designated hitter. He went 0-for-3.

C Austin Romine made his first start of the season for the Yankees on Friday and appeared in a game in which his brother, Andrew, was on the opposite side for the first time in their major league careers. Neither has spent that much time in the majors but Andrew has much more time than Austin, who had trouble cracking the New York opening-day roster until this spring. Austin Romine pinch-hit once in New York’s first three games. Detroit’s Andrew Romine appeared as a pinch-runner for 3B Nick Castellanos in the eighth and stayed in to play third base. “We’ve been on teams that have played each other before. He played while I sat and I played while he sat.,” Andrew Romine said, “but that’s the first time we’ve been on the field together in the same game in the majors.”

RF Carlos Beltran didn’t start Friday after appearing in the Yankees’ first three contests, although he did pinch-hit and took a third strike to end the game. “They (Beltran and DH Alex Rodriguez) played three games in a row,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I‘m not sure they played three games in a row in spring training.” Girardi said he doesn’t want to overwork his older players.

DH Alex Rodriguez did not play Friday, getting a day off after playing in New York’s first three. “Short turnaround,” was one of the reasons manager Joe Girardi gave for giving his 40-year-old a game off. “I told him last night. You know, I‘m not starting a bunch of 25-year-olds.”

CC Sabathia was scheduled to start Saturday at Detroit. “I‘m looking for him to go out and give us five or six good innings,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s kind of what I expect out of all our starters the first time out.” Sabathia earned a rotation spot during spring training.

DH Mark Teixeira remained in New York’s lineup Friday but not in the field. Manager Joe Girardi shifted him to designated hitter to keep his bat in play. He was at first base in the first three Yankee games and hit .364. He got one of New York’s three singles and also drew a walk.