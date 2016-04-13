RHP Johnny Barbato pitched the sixth inning and allowed only a walk to pick up his first career win in the 3-2 defeat of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. ”It was definitely a team thing,“ Barbato said. ”It’s awesome. You’ve always got to be ready (to go into the game). It was his third appearance of the season. He made his major-league debut in the Yankees’ Opening Day loss to the Houston Astros on April 5. He split 2015 between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and, combined, was 6-2 with a 2.67 ERA and three saves.

RHP Nick Rumbelow (elbow) will have Tommy John surgery on Friday after injuring his elbow while pitching for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. ”It’s a kid that came up and did a pretty good job for us and we felt that he was going to help us at some point this year,“ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ‘We won’t have him this year and that’s one less guy we can turn to if we have an issue.” Rumbelow, 24, made his major-league debut June 23 and was 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka allowed three hits, four walks and two runs in five innings Tuesday and did not factor in the decision in the 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has not pitched six innings in either start this season. The last time he had consecutive starts without going six innings was June 21-27, 2015. The four walks tied his career high. He had not walked four in a game since April 27, 2014. “I thought his stuff actually got a little bit better in the later innings,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “His stuff was off a little bit. We usually don’t see him walk that many people. His split really saved him today. It was the one pitch that he did have today and they used it a lot. He had a hard time finding a rhythm early on. For him to get us through five was big.”

C Brian McCann hit the game-tying home run on Tuesday to set up the New York Yankees’ 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored but is not expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday. He took a foul tip off his left big toe that left a bruise and he was replaced in the ninth inning by C Austin Romine. “They drained a little blood out of the toenail after the eighth inning,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s pretty sore. He won’t be a player for us (Wednesday).”

3B Chase Headley was 2-for-3 with a walk in the 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 24, a span of 16 games.

RHP Michael Pineda will start the second game of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday for his second start of the season. He got the win against the Houston Astros on April 6 despite allowing eight hits (including three home runs) and six runs in five innings. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in eight career starts against the Blue Jays and is 1-2 with a 2.73 ERA in four career starts at Rogers Centre.