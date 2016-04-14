RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his second start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 26-year-old will be pitching on six days’ rest after a rainout Sunday and an off-day Monday. He did not factor in the decision April 7 in New York’s 8-5 win over the Houston Astros, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out seven in five innings. He allowed two home runs. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre. His only start against the Blue Jays was Aug. 7, when he allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. He did not factor in the decision in a game won in 10 innings, 2-1, by Toronto. He allowed a first-inning homer to Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson in that game.

OF/1B Nick Swisher has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees and is expected to play for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting on Thursday. He could give the Yankees some protection at first base behind 1B Mark Teixeira and OF/INF Dustin Ackley. The 35-year-old was released by the Atlanta Braves two weeks ago. “The idea is to see what he has left,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “He was a good player here. He’s had a couple of frustrating years that have been plagues with some injuries.” Swisher played for the Yankees 2009-2012, signed with the Indians from 2013-2015 and wound up late last season with Atlanta.

C Brian McCann (bruised left big toe) was not in the starting lineup on Wednesday, a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He took a foul tip off the toe in the 3-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday and was replaced in the ninth inning by C Austin Romine, who was behind the plate on Wednesday. Romine was 1-for-4. McCann suggested he could have entered the game if needed but he did not make an appearance.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit in six consecutive games with multiple hits in three of them.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed five hits, three walks and three runs (two earned) in six innings to take the loss in a game won 7-2 by the Toronto Blue Jays. The three walks were the most he has allowed in an away game since April 28, 2011. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs and pitched at least six innings in five of his six starts against Toronto as a Yankee. “I thought he threw the ball pretty well tonight,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He gave up the two earned runs early in the six innings. Pretty good offense here so I thought he did a good job.” “I felt pretty good tonight, stronger.” Pineda said. “My slider was working pretty good tonight and I had good command of my fastball.”