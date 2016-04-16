RHP Luis Severino will make his second start of the season and the 13th start of his career Friday when he faces the Mariners in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The 22-year-old will be pitching on six days’ rest because of a postponement Sunday and an off day in the schedule Monday. He allowed three runs and a career-high 10 hits with five strikeouts to take the loss against Detroit on April 8. He has never faced the Mariners.

LHP Tyler Olson was called up by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wikes-Barre on Friday.

LHP Luis Cessa was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

LHP Aroldis Chapman prepared for his scheduled return from his 30-day suspension Wednesday when he pitched a perfect inning in an extended spring training game in Tampa. Chapman reached 98 mph with his fastball during the 15-pitch outing. He is eligible to return to competition on May 9.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi had a streak of seven consecutive road wins end Thursday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and four runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He had eight strikeouts. He allowed a three-run homer to 3B Josh Donaldson and solo shot to SS Troy Tulowitzki. “He made a couple of mistakes,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He threw a split that didn’t really do much to Donaldson and a slider to Tulo that didn’t really do much. For the most part, his command was really good tonight.”

DH Alex Rodriguez went 0-for-3, and his batting average dipped .120 in the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday. He went 1-for-15 on the five-game trip with one home run. “I felt great today at the plate,” Rodriguez said. “I thought I had good swings, I swung at strikes, had my ‘A’ swing. I didn’t like the results, but tomorrow is another day.”

DH Alex Rodriguez was given the night off from New York’s starting lineup after going hitless in his last 14 at-bats. “When you’re 40 people are going to always question, is it his age,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “When it’s early in the season, it’s usually a lot more glaring. When you go 0-for-14 and you’ve got 400 at-bats under your belt, you’re hitting .275-.280, people don’t say a whole lot.”

OF/1B Nick Swisher went 1-for-4 with a single in his debut for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees this week after being released by the Braves.

C Brian McCann (bruised left big toe) returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the Yankees’ 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He took a foul tip off the toe on Tuesday and missed the ninth inning. He had some extra padding in his shoe for the Thursday game, in which he was 1-for-4 in New York’s 4-2 loss.