LHP Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre on Friday, giving the Yankees a third left-handed reliever. Olson was obtained in January from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the same deal as IF Ronald Torreyes and was among the last pitchers to get optioned to the minors during spring training. He has pitched four scoreless innings in Triple-A before Friday. Before joining the Yankees, he began his major league career in 2015 with Seattle by posting a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings. On Friday, he warmed up twice and threw 47 pitches over 2 2/3 innings in his debut for the Yankees.

RHP Luis Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre on Friday so he can be stretched out further. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Cessa’s next appearance in the minors will be as a starting pitcher and it will last three innings. Cessa had 11 strikeouts in in 11 innings during spring training and pitched two innings in his only appearance on April 8 in Detroit.

DH Alex Rodriguez was given Friday off from the starting lineup as he is hitless in his last 14 at-bats and went 1-for-15 on New York’s road trip. Manager Joe Girardi said Rodriguez hit three “balls on the button” during Tuesday’s victory in Toronto. Rodriguez is 3-for-25 this season and batting .183 over his last 63 games since July 31. “When you’re 40 people are going to always question is it his age,” Girardi said after getting asked about Rodriguez four times before the game. “When it’s early in the season, it’s usually a lot more glaring. When you go 0-for-14 and you’ve got 400 at-bats under your belt, you’re hitting .275-280, people don’t say a whole lot.”

LHP CC Sabathia will make his first home start since entering rehab for alcohol addiction last October when he faces the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. He last pitched at home when the Yankees clinched a wild card spot Oct. 1 against Boston. Sabathia’s start will be his 200th with the Yankees and he will become the 10th pitcher in the modern era to make at least 200 starts for two teams. Sabathia will become the 17th player to do so with the Yankees and if he pitches at least 5 1/3 innings, he will reach 3,000 career innings. Sabathia last pitched in 30-degree conditions in Detroit a week ago when he allowed three runs and four hits in six innings during an 8-4 victory. He is 12-5 with a 2.61 ERA in 24 career starts against the Mariners.

1B/OF Nick Swisher appeared in his second game for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre after signing a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Thursday. After getting a single Thursday, he had two hits, including an RBI double against Syracuse on Friday.

3B Chase Headley batted ninth for the 41st time in his career and started out of the ninth spot for the first time since April 22, 2011 for the San Diego Padres. Headley -- the only Yankee without an extra base hit -- was 1-for-3 on Friday.