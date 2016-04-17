RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. During eight spring training appearances, he was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA and in Triple-A pitched five scoreless innings. Last year, Pinder had six stints with New York and was 0-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 25 appearances.

LHP Tyler Olson was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He was recalled Friday and wound up throwing 47 pitches in 2 2/3 innings after warming up twice during Friday’s 7-1 loss. Manager Joe Girardi said Olson will be throw a side session in Triple-A at some point in the next few days.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has never lost to the Mariners and tries to maintain his perfect mark against them on Sunday. Tanaka is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA in three career starts against the Mariners. In those outings, he has 27 strikeouts in 23 innings and Seattle hitters are hitting .175 (14-for-80) off him. Tanaka has taken no-decisions in his first two outings and last pitched Tuesday in Toronto when he allowed two runs and three innings in five innings during a 3-2 win.

RF Carlos Beltran had four hits for the 23rd time on Saturday, tying his career high. It was his first game with four hits since May 11, 2012, for St. Louis. Three of those hits went for extra bases, marking the 11th time that Beltran had three extra-base hits and the first time since June 15, 2013, for St. Louis.

DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the lineup on Saturday after getting Friday off, but his struggles continued. He was 0-for-5 and is hitless in his last 19 at-bats. Rodriguez struck out three times and grounded out two other times. He is batting .100 (3-for-30) this season and .178 (38-for-213) in his last 64 games since July 31.

LHP CC Sabathia allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings on Saturday. He became the 17th pitcher to make 200 starts for the Yankees and one of 10 players since 1900 to make at least 200 starts for two teams. Sabathia also recorded his 2,582 career strikeout and surpassed Hall of Famer Bob Feller for 26th on the major league list.

C Brian McCann had the day off as the combination of a day game after a night game and his .154 average off RHP Felix Hernandez likely factored into manager Joe Girardi’s decision. Girardi also said McCann has some lingering soreness from his bruised left toe he sustained Tuesday. McCann entered the game as a pinch hitter with one out in the eighth inning but fouled out.