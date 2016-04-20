CF Jacoby Ellsbury’s early defensive struggles were criticized in Tuesday’s New York Daily News by Yankees GM Brian Cashman, who said he was puzzled by some of issues. Asked about Cashman’s comments to the tabloid, manager Joe Girardi said: “I don’t think he’s played as well as he’s capable of playing. It just seems like he’s misjudged the ball a couple of times. Sometimes it’s hard picking up the ball in day games with the wind and the way the ball’s carrying and the weather. He’s a good center fielder and he’s going to play a good center field for us.”