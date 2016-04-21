RHP Luis Severino will pitch on five days rest Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics. He is 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA so far and struggled late in last Friday’s loss to the Seattle Mariners when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Against the Mariners, Severino pitched three scoreless innings before allowing all his runs. This season, Severino has not pitched past the sixth inning and struck out seven batters while allowing 18 hits in 10 2/3 innings Severino has never faced the Athletics.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings Wednesday and all three runs came in the fourth. Eovaldi allowed six hits in 16 at-bats (.375) to Oakland’s left-handed hitters Wednesday. In his three starts this season, left-handed hitters are batting .357 (10-for-28).

SS Didi Gregorius homered and was the only Yankee to get two hits. He also made a base-running miscue in the seventh inning when New York was down 3-1. On a ground ball to third base by LF Aaron Hicks and with runners on second and third, Gregorius broke for third. He wound up getting tagged in the leg by Oakland 3B Chris Coghlan, who threw to first to complete the double play. The Yankees challenged the play but it was upheld on replay. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said of Gregorius’ baserunning miscue: “When you get on base, you have to say, ‘OK, what does my run mean? What can I do?‘You’ve got to run through plays in your head to understand what your run means.”

RF Carlos Beltran homered and has a modest seven-game hitting streak. Last April, Beltran batted .162 (11-for-68) with seven RBIs and no home runs in 18 games. This month, he is batting .327 (16-for-49) with four home runs and nine RBIs in 13 games.

LF Brett Gardner was scratched from the starting lineup about 2 1/2 hours before the first pitch with a stiff neck. New York manager Joe Girardi said Gardner has been sore since diving into the stands last week in Toronto. He was slated to bat second before the lineup was changed. Gardner is batting .308 this season and has eight hits in last 16 at-bats.