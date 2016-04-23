RHP Branden Pinder was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a right elbow strain.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled by the Yankees on Friday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SS Didi Gregorius was held out of New York’s lineup, but manager Joe Girardi emphatically said the absence wasn’t related to a baserunning miscue in the seventh inning Wednesday. “Don’t read into that,” Girardi said. Gregorius said he met with Girardi to acknowledge the gaffe. “I straight up said it was a stupid mistake by me,” Gregorius said. “That’s it.” Gregorius entered the game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and played the final two innings.

LHP CC Sabathia will make his 201st start as a Yankee on Friday night in the opener of a series with Tampa Bay. Sabathia became the 10th pitcher to make at least 200 starts with multiple clubs last Saturday, but that start did not go well, as he allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Sabathia will be making his 39th career start against Tampa Bay. He is 13-14 with a 3.73 ERA against the Rays.

LF Brett Gardner (stiff neck) was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and played the final two innings in left field. New York manager Joe Girardi said Gardner likely would have played if Oakland started a right-hander. Gardner has been sore since diving into the stands last week in Toronto.

LF Brett Gardner returned to the starting lineup Friday after not starting the previous two games with a stiff neck. Manager Joe Girardi said he did not need to see Gardner go through a full round of batting practice before starting him.

LF Aaron Hicks snapped an 0-for-17 stretch with an RBI bloop single in the second inning. He also had an outfield assist for the second straight night. New York’s outfielders, Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Carlos Beltran, are not known for their arms, and Hicks has the team’s only two outfield assists of the season. “I mean, he can do it from anywhere, he can do it from center, he can do it from right or left,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We knew he was a really good outfielder, and we really believe the young man’s going to hit, and I know he’s kind of got off to a slow start offensively, but he’s still contributing.”