RHP Branden Pinder was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain and the move is retroactive to Thursday. Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Saturday and allowed two runs and three hits in the eighth inning Wednesday against Oakland.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Friday to fill the roster spot of RHP Branden Pinder, whose right elbow strain landed him on the disabled list. This is the sixth time Goody is on New York’s active roster. He appeared in seven games last year and had a 4.76 ERA in five different stints for the Yankees.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his fourth start Saturday and do on five days rest due to Monday’s off day. Tanaka picked up his first win of the season Sunday when he allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in seven innings during Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Tanaka is the first Yankee starting pitcher to complete seven innings and has allowed two earned runs or less in each start. He is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts against the Rays, but has a 4.15 ERA in two home outings against Tampa Bay.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was not in the starting lineup Friday’s game despite getting three hits but entered the game in the fifth inning when OF Aaron Hicks injured his left shoulder. Ellsbury singled to left field on the first pitch he saw Friday and scored the tying run on a daring steal of home. It was the second time Ellsbury stole home. The other time was April 26, 2009 at Fenway Park against former Yankee LHP Andy Pettitte. It was New York’s first straight steal of home since Derek Jeter on May 5, 2001 at Baltimore. The last steal of home was by OF Chris Young Sept. 13, 2014 in Baltimore as part of a double steal.

LF Brett Gardner returned to the starting lineup after not starting the previous two games due to a stiff neck. Gardner was feeling better when he entered Thursday’s loss to Oakland and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he did not see to him go through a full batting practice before putting him back in the starting lineup.

OF Aaron Hicks left Friday’s game with sore left shoulder. The Yankees said no tests are scheduled and he is day-to-day but tests could happen if Hicks shows up to Yankee Stadium sore still feeling pain. Hicks was starting because the Yankees were facing a left-handed starting pitcher but struck out swinging in his only at-bat and attempted a diving catch in center field on a ball that became an RBI single by Tampa Bay CF Brandon Guyer in the fourth and led to him leaving the game.