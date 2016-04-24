RHP Branden Pinder has a partial tear of his UCL and will make a decision within the next few days whether to undergo Tommy John surgery or rehab the injury. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a right elbow strain. Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Saturday and allowed two runs and three hits in the eighth inning on Wednesday against Oakland.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury reached on catcher’s interference for the third time this season. It also happened April 6 against Houston and April 20 against Oakland. Ellsbury has reached on catcher’s interference seven times since joining the Yankees in 2014. Since 2007, he leads the majors by reaching via catcher’s interference 17 times.

LF Brett Gardner had his second career walk-off home run on Saturday and sixth walk-off hit. Gardner’s previous walk-off hit was a home run off Detroit Tigers RHP Jose Veras on Aug. 11, 2013. He has reached base in nine of 16 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season and is batting .440 (11-for-25) in seven games during New York’s current homestand.

OF Aaron Hicks was unavailable Saturday with a sore left shoulder and underwent an MRI. The Yankees said the MRI showed bursitis and Hicks will be shut down for four to five days. He was injured Friday trying to make a diving catch in center field on a ball hit by Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer in the fourth inning.

RHP Michael Pineda will try to get his second win of the season on Sunday when he pitches against Tampa Bay. Pineda pitched well enough in a no-decision Tuesday against Oakland when he allowed two earned runs and seven hits in six innings, but the Yankees wound up losing in 11 innings. Pineda is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in seven career starts against Tampa Bay.