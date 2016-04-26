FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
April 26, 2016

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Alex Rodriguez (oblique) was out of the lineup Monday. He left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after experiencing stiffness. MRI results were negative, and Rodriguez traveled with the team to Texas. Manager Joe Girardi would be surprised if Rodriguez had to go on the disabled list. “It’s not ideal, but it’s not going to be for a long period of time,” Girardi said of A-Rod’s absence.

LHP Phil Coke was signed by the Yankees from the independent Atlantic League. Coke will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Coke, 33, made a combined 18 major league appearances for the Cubs and Blue Jays last year, compiling a 5.68 ERA.

