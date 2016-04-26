RHP Luis Severino will make his fourth start of the season and his 15th career start on Tuesday at Texas. Severino, 22, will pitch on regular four days’ rest. He is the youngest pitcher to start a game in the majors in 2016. He is seeking his first win of the season after taking a no-decision in his last start and losses in his first two starts. He has issued one walk in 16 2/3 innings, the lowest BB/9.0IP ratio (0.54) among major league pitchers with at least 15 innings.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed just two hits and two walks in seven-plus shutout innings for his first win of the year Monday. He had a no-hitter through six innings, marking the seventh time in his career with at least 7.0 shutout innings. He recorded six strikeouts, snapping a career-best streak of seven straight games with at least seven strikeouts dating to 8/19/15.

DH Alex Rodriguez (oblique) was out of the lineup Monday. He left Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after experiencing stiffness. MRI results were negative, and Rodriguez traveled with the team to Texas. Manager Joe Girardi would be surprised if Rodriguez had to go on the disabled list. “It’s not ideal, but it’s not going to be for a long period of time,” Girardi said of A-Rod’s absence.

1B Mark Teixeira finally got back on the run-producing road with his RBI double in the third. It snapped a 10-game RBI drought for the slugger. He now has 313 career RBIs at Globe Life Park, the eighth most in facility history. (Next is Hank Blalock with 319.) Teixeira went 2-for-3 off LHP Cesar Ramos and is now 6-for-12 career against the Texas starter.

LHP Phil Coke was signed by the Yankees from the independent Atlantic League. Coke will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Coke, 33, made a combined 18 major league appearances for the Cubs and Blue Jays last year, compiling a 5.68 ERA.

