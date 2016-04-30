RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched well for 6 2/3 innings Friday, but it was his inability to record that final out that did him in. Tanaka gave up a two-out, two-run double to Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. in the seventh inning that tied the game. He couldn’t make it through seven innings for the sixth start in a row against Boston, surrendering two runs on six hits while striking out five in a no-decision. “It’s tough. I thought I pitched really well tonight and balls were coming out of my hand really good,” Tanaka said through a translator. “But it was that last out that I needed to get and that’s on me.” Tanaka is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA with 28 strikeouts -- tied for the team high -- over 31 1/3 innings in seven starts.

RF Carlos Beltran’s 15-game hitting streak at Fenway Park ended with an 0-for-4 night Friday. Beltran’s streak was the longest active one for a visiting player in the majors. His average dropped to .250 and he is tied for the team lead with four home runs and has driven in nine RBIs through 21 games in the heart of a slumping Yankees batting order. “I really believe that we’re going to bust out of this,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of his team’s offensive struggles. “We haven’t yet. And I know I keep saying that. But I really believe that in my heart that these guys are going to hit, we’re going to score a lot of runs.”

DH Alex Rodriguez responded to the boos from the Fenway Park crowd with a towering 425-foot solo home run in the first inning of Friday night’s series opener in Boston. Rodriguez’s blast clanged off the light tower in left-center, giving the Yankees their first of two runs on the night. Rodriguez’s homer had an exit velocity of 108 miles per hour, according to Statcast. “He’s just shorter to the ball,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Sometimes it takes guys a little while to find their stroke. But he seems shorter to the ball.” Rodriguez is batting .194 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games.

LF Brett Gardner extended his hitting streak at Fenway Park to 12 games with a first-inning bunt single Friday. Gardner, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI-single on the night, entered Friday’s series opener in Boston batting .364 with 12 RBIs during his hitting streak at the ballpark. He has reached base safely in his last 22 games against the Red Sox dating back to Sept. 3, 2014. Gardner is batting .269 with two homers and five RBIs through 19 games.

RHP Michael Pineda looks to bounce back from a rough outing when he faces Boston in his fifth start of 2016 on Saturday. The 27-year-old allowed four home runs and gave up a season-worst seven runs on 10 hits and a walk, but struck out a season-high nine batters in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Pineda is 1-2 with a 6.95 ERA, 27 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings.