#US MLB
May 2, 2016 / 3:53 AM / a year ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Nathan Eovaldi gets the start against the rival Red Sox in Sunday night’s series finale.

C Brian McCann was the lone bright spot for the Yankees at the plate Saturday, going 2-for-3.

3B Chase Headley, hitting .140 (8-for-57) entering Saturday’s game, was dropped to the bottom of the batting order.

3B Chase Headley was dropped to the bottom of the Yankees’ batting order.

LF Brett Gardner’s 12-game hitting streak at Fenway Park ended after going 0-for-4 on Saturday.

RHP Michael Pineda fared better Saturday than he did in a disastrous seven-run debacle in an 8-1 loss against Tampa Bay on April 24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
