RHP Luis Severino (0-4) is now winless in five starts. He gave up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks over six innings Tuesday against Baltimore. He also allowed a pair of homers to Mark Trumbo. “I thought he was better,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he’s closer. He made two mistakes to Trumbo. That’s what he did. He left a fastball up and in and he left a changeup down and in. He missed his spots on both of them. He made a couple mistakes.” Severino’s ERA is now 6.31 on the season.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy, is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring game Wednesday. Chapman can return to the team May 9 when his 30-game suspension comes to an end. “I expect him to throw two more times,” manager Joe Girardi said. Chapman will like take over the closer role when he returns, while LHP Andrew Miller will revert back to his setup role.

2B Starlin Castro cooled off Tuesday against the Orioles after a recent surge, going 0-for-4. Castro entered the series against the Orioles with five multi-hit outings in his past seven games. Despite going hitless against Baltimore, Castro is still batting .300 with three homers and RBIs.

DH Alex Rodriguez left the game after he grabbed at his hamstring running out a grounder in the fifth. Rodriguez will have an MRI on Tuesday.