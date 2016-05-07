LHP Aroldis Chapman finished his stint in extended spring training by facing five hitters and striking all of them out during a game against Pittsburgh’s minor leaguers. Chapman is serving a season-opening 30-day suspension as part of baseball’s new domestic-violence policy and is eligible to be reinstated Monday.

DH Alex Rodriguez had the MRI of his strained right hamstring read by Yankees team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad Friday. The findings showed Rodriguez’s strain to be classified as a “grade-one plus”, which is considered to be the least severe. He was placed on the DL Wednesday after getting injured Tuesday.

LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left groin.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury left Friday’s game after the bottom of the first inning with tightness in his right hip and the Yankees said he has a strained hip muscle that is considered day-to-day. Ellsbury opened the game with a walk, stole two bases and scored on C Brian McCann’s double. On his steal of third, Ellsbury rounded third and considered scoring when RHP Rick Porcello’s pitch went to the backstop. Instead Ellsbury stopped short and it was at that instance when he grabbed his hip.

LHP Phil Coke found out Friday morning he was returning to the majors and rejoined the Yankees when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Coke’s first stint with the Yankees was from Sept. 1, 2008 to Nov. 4, 2009, when he was 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA in 84 appearances, helping the team win its last World Series championship. He was traded to the Detroit Tigers following the 2009 season and spent the next five seasons with Detroit. Last year, he was with the Cubs, Braves, Athletics and Blue Jays. The Yankees reacquired him April 26 from the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Independent Atlantic League.

RHP Ivan Nova lost a spring training competition with LHP CC Sabathia to be New York’s fifth starter but will get the chance in the rotation starting Monday against the Kansas City Royals. Nova has been serving as a long reliever this year and he has a 5.14 ERA over six appearances. Manager Joe Girardi said around 75 pitches is a realistic pitch count for Nova.