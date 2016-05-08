C Austin Romine was not considered the favorite to be the Yankees’ backup catcher when spring training began but after getting three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, he is batting .348 (8-for-23) in 12 games. Romine tied a career high with three hits and three RBIs, getting his first three-game streak since Aug. 20, 2013 and his first multi-RBI game since Sept. 2 2013.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi tied a career high when he went eight innings and allowed two runs and six hits in Saturday’s 8-2 win over the Red Sox. Eovaldi went eight innings without issuing a walk for the second time in his career and cited better fastball location and command as a reason for throwing 77 of 107 pitches for strikes.

LHP CC Sabathia said he expects to return when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. He said his strained left groin is feeling better every day and when asked why he didn’t tell manager Joe Girardi about the injury when hit happened, Sabathia said. “Because he wouldn’t have let me back out there.”

3B Chase Headley returned to the starting lineup after having the previous two games off and had his third multi-hit game of the season. Headley said he hates having days off but understood manager Joe Girardi’s reasoning. Headley has yet to get an extra-base hit this season and his average is at .169 (13-for-77).

CF Jacoby Ellsbury sat out Saturday’s game with a strained right hip muscle and is considered day-to-day. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury would be out a “couple of days” and didn’t think he would require a trip to the DL. Ellsbury was injured in the first inning Friday when he felts something in his hip after rounding third on a stolen base.