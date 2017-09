RHP Branden Pinder was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.

RHP Johnny Barbato was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

LHP Aroldis Chapman was activated by the Yankees on Monday.

2B Starlin Castro (rib/oblique) did not play Monday but the injury is not considered serious and he may play Tuesday.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) did not play Monday and is unlikely to play Tuesday either.