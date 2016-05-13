RHP Nathan Eovaldi will look to build on his longest start of the year Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the finale of a four-game series against the Royals at Yankee Stadium. Eovaldi earned the win in Saturday when he allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over eight innings as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 8-2. It was the seventh time in 112 career starts he completed eight innings. Eovaldi recorded the win in his lone career start against the Royals on May 25, 2015, when he allowed one run over seven innings in the Yankees’ 14-1 victory.

RF/DH Carlos Beltran moved to the doorstep of another career milestone Wednesday when he homered leading off the second inning of the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Royals. It was the 399th homer for Beltran, who came within inches of his 400th homer in the eighth but settled for a double when his blast to right bounced off advertising signage at the top of the wall. With his next homer, Beltran will become the fourth switch hitter to hit 400 homers. Mickey Mantle (536 homers) and Eddie Murray (504 homers) are in the Hall of Fame, and Chipper Jones (468 homers) is expected to gain induction when he becomes eligible in 2018. Beltran is batting .261 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 32 games this season.

DH Alex Rodriguez (strained right hamstring) did some light running in the outfield on Thursday and went halfway around the infield twice. He described the running by saying “So far, so good.”

1B Mark Teixeira (neck spasms) sat out his second straight game Wednesday. Teixeira played in each of the Yankees’ first 30 games before experiencing a stiff neck Tuesday. He is batting .202 with three homers and 11 RBIs this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right hip) missed his fifth consecutive game Wednesday. Ellsbury, who was injured while stealing third base against the Red Sox last Friday, ran between first and second base prior to the game Wednesday. Manager Joe Girardi said he hoped Ellsbury could return by the weekend and that he didn’t expect the veteran to be placed on the disabled list. Ellsbury is batting .260 with one homer, nine RBIs and nine stolen bases in 27 games this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right hip) missed his sixth straight game on Thursday. He did some light running at the same time as injured DH Alex Rodriguez before the Yankees’ game against the Royals.