C Gary Sanchez became the sixth player to get a turn as the team’s starting DH when he was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to play against LHPs Chris Sale and Jose Quintana. To make room for Sanchez, the Yankees optioned LHP Tyler Olson to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre a day after recalling him.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his seventh consecutive game and the Yankees are hoping to avoid placing him on the disabled list. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he thought Ellsbury was running better Thursday and it’s possible he might return Saturday.