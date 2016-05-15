RHP Luis Severino was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday because of a mild right triceps strain. An MRI exam revealed the strain after the Yankees said Severino left Friday’s game with soreness in the back of his right elbow.

1B Greg Bird (right labrum surgery) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Saturday in a procedural move since he is originally was expected to miss the season. Bird had surgery Feb. 1 on the shoulder he originally injured a year ago when he was playing for Double-A Trenton.

RHP Chad Green was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Saturday to take the rotation spot of RHP Luis Severino. The Yankees acquired Green from the Detroit Tigers in the offseason for LHP Justin Wilson. Green had never pitched above Double-A until this year and he is 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA in seven starts this season.

RHP Conor Mullee had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Saturday. Mullee has had three arm surgeries since his professional career began as a 24th-round pick in 2010 out of nearby St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, N.J. where he was a middle infielder before switching to the mound. This year, he is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 11 appearances in Triple-A after opening the season with Double-A Trenton.

RHP J.R. Graham was acquired from the Minnesota Twins Saturday and optioned to Double-A Trenton. Graham had a 5.10 ERA over 40 appearances for the Twins, who selected him from the Atlanta Braves in the Rule V Draft in 2014 and designated him for assignment on May 6.

OF Mason Williams was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list late in spring training after having right shoulder surgery in August. Williams was originally injured in the fifth inning of a June 19 game against Detroit during a pickoff play at first base.

DH/C Gary Sanchez’s second stint in the major leagues lasted one day when he was optioned to from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Saturday morning. Sanchez had two at-bats late last season and went 0-for-4 against Chicago LHP Chris Sale.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (left big toe tear) was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Saturday in a procedural move since he was originally expected to be sidelined at least four months. Mitchell was injured covering first base in spring training on March 30 and had surgery April 4.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was not in the starting lineup for the eighth straight game due to a strained right hip. He entered Saturday’s game as a defensive replacement in the eighth when OF Aaron Hicks was moved to right field. Manager Joe Girardi said he expects Ellsbury would be in the starting lineup Sunday.