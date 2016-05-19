RHP Nathan Eovaldi has won his last four decisions overall and continues to have great success away from Yankee Stadium. He won seven straight starts on the road last season, and he has now won nine of his last 11 road starts dating back to last June. Eovaldi pitched six innings of one-hit, one-run ball Wednesday at Arizona, retiring the final 18 hitters he faced.

DH Alex Rodriguez (hamstring strain) took part in some half-speed running drills with manager Joe Girardi watching. “We need him to pick up the speed a little bit where he can run where he needs to run,” Girardi said. “It’s a day-by-bay process.” Rodriguez is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, but Girardi said Saturday is probably the best-case scenario. “He said he didn’t really feel anything today, and that’s progress. But he’s not ready (to go full-speed).”

1B Mark Teixeira is three home runs shy of 400 in his career, but he has just three home runs in 128 at at-bats and none in his last 30 games after going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Wednesday. “It’s surprising, but to me that tells me he’s due,” manager Joe Girardi said. “His track record says he’s probably going to hit a bunch, and if they come in bunches, that will be very nice.”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is now 6-for-6 with four RBIs against Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller. He was on base five times in the game Wednesday, and he knocked Miller out of the contest with a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth.