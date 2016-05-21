DH Carlos Beltran experienced the gamut of emotions Thursday in the Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Athletics. First, the veteran doubled in a run to open the game’s scoring. But shortly thereafter, he forgot how many outs there were and embarrassingly failed to score from second base on an outfield error. Beltran had the last laugh, however, powering a two-run homer, his ninth of the season and 401st of his career, to provide a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning.

DH Alex Rodriguez (strained hamstring) ran the bases without incident before Thursday’s series opener in Oakland, keeping the door open that he might be able to be activated from the disabled list sometime this weekend. However, Yankees manager Joe Girardi seemed pessimistic before Thursday’s game that such a transaction is imminent. Rodriguez sustained the injury May 3 against Baltimore.

LHP CC Sabathia expects to leave between 75-125 tickets for family and friends for his return from the disabled list Friday night in Oakland. The San Francisco Bay Area native can only hope to give his fans a special treat to go along with the free tickets. The veteran will be seeking his 100th win as a Yankee, a milestone only 16 previous Yankees have achieved. Sabathia is just 9-11 with a 4.71 ERA in 29 career starts against the Athletics. He has been sidelined due to a strained groin.

1B Mark Teixeira was not in the Yankees’ starting lineup for just the third time this season in Thursday’s series opener in Oakland. The veteran was given a break after going 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in the final two games of the Arizona series Tuesday and Wednesday. Teixeira saw his season average drop to .203 in the process. He entered Thursday’s 4-1 win as a defensive replacement at first base and did not bat.

RHP Ivan Nova made his third consecutive impressive start Thursday night, limiting the Athletics to one run on four hits in six innings in the Yankees’ 4-1 win. It was the third straight time the right-hander limited the opponent to a single run. Despite his success, Nova’s next start is no sure thing. He was promoted to the rotation when LHP CC Sabathia got injured earlier this month, and Sabathia is scheduled to return from the disabled list and start Friday night.