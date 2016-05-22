IF/OF Rob Refsnyder made his first major league appearance in the outfield Saturday when he play right field. Refsynder was a right fielder in Arizona before being converted to an infielder in the Yankees minor league system. In his last 12 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Refsnyder played right field five times.

DH Carlos Beltran had an RBI double Saturday and is 16-for-47 (.340) with 14 RBIs over his last 13 games. He also had his 10th multi-hit game of the season and has nine hits in his last 23 at-bats.

DH Alex Rodriguez was not activated Saturday as some might have expected. Instead manager Joe Girardi said Rodriguez will return from his strained right hamstring Tuesday when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays. “It makes sense probably to give him a couple extra days,” Girardi said. “He wouldn’t have played today anyway because he did so much yesterday. So really you’re weighing one day, and one day gets him a couple extra days.” Before Saturday’s game, Rodriguez took batting practice and did some running.

RHP Michael Pineda has been amongst the more underperforming Yankees this season and was mentioned by name in comments made by managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner earlier this week to reporters at the quarterly owners meetings. Pineda will pitch Sunday in Oakland looking for his first win since pitching in a 16-6 victory over Houston on April 6. Since then, he is 0-5 with a 6.05 ERA. Pineda last pitched Tuesday in Arizona when he allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings. He faced Oakland April 19 and allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.