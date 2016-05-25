RHP Luis Severino (strained right triceps) will pitch a rehab game Sunday at Class A Tampa Bay.

LHP Layne Somsen was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre on Tuesday.

DH Alex Rodriguez (strained right hamstring) was sent on a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on Tuesday. Rodriguez also is expected to play there Wednesday.