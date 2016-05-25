RHP Luis Severino (triceps) threw a bullpen session Monday. The next step for Severino is a rehab game for Class A Tampa on Sunday. The Yankees have not yet stated the length in terms of innings or pitches.

RHP Layne Somsen, who appeared in two games for the Reds, was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees.

RHP Layne Somsen was obtained off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday and he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre while also being added to the team’s 40-man roster. Somsen, a 22rd-round pick of the Reds in 2013, appeared in two games for the Reds earlier this month.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two hits in six-plus innings during Tuesday’s 6-0 win over Toronto. He has retired 36 of the last 42 hitters he has faced. He has gone at least six innings and allowed two hits or less in consecutive starts, becoming only the 14th Yankee to do so since 1913. The last Yankee to do so was RHP Freddy Garcia April 16-24, 2011.

DH Carlos Beltran continued his recent surge by driving in two runs Tuesday. Since May 15, he has 14 RBIs over his last 10 games and has driven in a run in five straight games, the longest by a Yankee this season. He also reached double-digit home runs for the 16th season, tying him with Adrian Beltre for the third-most among active players. Beltran also tied Ivan Rodriguez for the most seasons with at least 10 home runs among Puerto Rico natives.

DH Alex Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with an RBI in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton and will play there again Wednesday. He originally was slated to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but the Yankees changed their minds during a Monday conference call with manager Joe Girardi, GM Brian Cashman, hitting coach Alan Cockrell and bench coach Rob Thomson.

RHP Ivan Nova will look to continue taking advantage of the opportunity provided him by injuries to LHP CC Sabathia and RHP Luis Severino when he faces the Blue Jays Wednesday. Nova made three starts for Sabathia and is 2-0 with 1.65 ERA in those games. He last pitched Thursday at Oakland when he allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings. Nova is 5-5 with a 5.66 ERA in 15 career appearances against Toronto.