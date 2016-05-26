C Gary Sanchez injured his right thumb Tuesday when he took a foul ball off it during the fifth inning playing for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre and Wednesday X-rays found a non-displaced fracture. He will be placed on the minor league disabled list. He also will get X-rays and a revaluation in two weeks. Sanchez was with the Yankees for one game on May 13 against the Chicago White Sox. This year, he is batting .290 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 34 games.

DH Alex Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in his second rehab game with Double-A Trenton Wednesday and manager Joe Girardi said he expects the Yankees will activate him Thursday. Before Wednesday’s game Girardi said he received good reports from Tuesday when Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with an RBI and there was a “pretty good chance” the Yankees would activate him. Rodriguez has missed 21 games and is expected to resume being the regular designated hitter while Carlos Beltran returns to playing right field on a regular basis.

LHP CC Sabathia makes his second start since returning from a groin injury in Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sabathia allowed one run and three hits in six innings Friday in Oakland to become the 17th pitcher to get 100 wins for the Yankees. Sabathia is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and has allowed one run in his last 13 innings. In 22 starts against Toronto, he is 15-6 with a 3.35 ERA.

1B Mark Teixeira sat out Wednesday’s game when he woke up with neck spasms and he had an MRI. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira will get some cortisone shots and be reevaluated Thursday. Teixeira also missed games against the Kansas City Royals May 10-11 with the same injury which initially occurred when the team was in Baltimore May 3-5. Teixeira is hitting .195 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 42 games this season and manager Joe Girardi said neck issues might be a cause for his struggles at the plate, especially from the left side where the switch-hitter is batting .152 (14-for-92).