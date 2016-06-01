INF/OF Rob Refsnyder, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Monday when INF/OF Dustin Ackley (torn labrum in right shoulder) was put on the disabled list, started in right field Tuesday in the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with RF Carlos Beltran starting at designated hitter. Refsnyder doubled in the first inning and was 1-for-3.

LHP Richard Bleier, 29, became the 12th Yankees pitcher since 1913 to make his major league debut after turning 29 in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. He used three pitches to end the eighth inning on two groundouts. He became the 20th pitcher used this year by the Yankees.

INF/OF Dustin Ackley (torn labrum in right shoulder) has opted for season-ending surgery. He was injured Sunday diving back into first base and was put on the disabled list on Monday. Ackley was batting .148/.243/.148 with four RBIs in 28 games. He was a backup at first base for 1B Mark Teixeira. C Austin Romine will do that for now. "Right now we're going with what we have," manager Joe Girardi said. "Will we have to maybe make an adjustment? Maybe."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his 11th start of the season Wednesday as the Yankees try to salvage one win of the three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays have won the first two games. He pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out four. He retired his first 12 batters faced. He is 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA in eight career starts against the Blue Jays.

DH Alex Rodriguez missed his second game in a row Tuesday in the 4-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 0-for-14 in his career against Blue Jays starter LHP J.A. Happ. He is 1-for-16 since returning from the disabled list Thursday.

LHP CC Sabathia allowed his second home run of the season when Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak hit his fifth of the season Tuesday in the 4-1 loss to Toronto. He had gone five consecutive starts without allowing a home run on April 16. He has lost two straight starts to Toronto, including last Thursday in New York. Tuesday, he allowed five hits, one walk and two runs in six-plus innings. He is 3-4 with a 2.85 ERA. "I thought he pitched a really good game tonight and again we weren't able to score," manager Joe Girardi said.