INF/OF Rob Refsnyder, who has played second and third base and right field, took some grounders at first base Wednesday. The Yankees would like to use him as well as C Austin Romine to back up 1B Mark Teixeira. INF/OF Dustin Ackley, their usual backup at first, is out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. “I feel comfortable enough to try it in a game,” Refsnyder said. “We’ll see how it goes. I haven’t played it in professional baseball.” Said manager Joe Girardi: “I thought he did OK. We’re going to try to get him comfortable there to see if he’s another option for us. Today was the first day we had him work, but he looked fairly comfortable.”

SS Didi Gregorius was out of the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday night. “Didi’s been playing a lot,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “If I‘m going to give him a day off, I’ll do it against a left-hander.”

RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out only two batters for the second time in his career, and for the first time this season, as he allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings Wednesday in the Yankees’ 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in his 11 starts this season. “They made him work really hard in those six innings, but I thought he managed the game pretty good,” manager Joe Girardi said. Said Tanaka through a translator: “Obviously, I didn’t have my best stuff today. I was in some tough spots, but I was able to grind through and keep the damage to a minimum.”

RF Carlos Beltran was 2-for-4 Wednesday in the Yankees’ 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to five games. He 6-for-17 (.353) in those games with two home runs.

DH Alex Rodriguez was 1-for-4 with a double in the Yankees’ 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He passed former Yankees SS Derek Jeter for sole possession of 30th place on the majors’ all-time doubles list with 544. He also is tied with C Bill Dickey for 10th-most extra-base hits by a Yankee at 617. He played Wednesday after missing the first two games of the series in Toronto. He now is 2-for-20 since coming off the disabled list May 26.

RHP Michael Pineda will start Thursday in a makeup game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It will be his fourth consecutive road start after he made five of his first seven starts at Yankee Stadium. The 27-year-old leads the Yankees with 59 strikeouts. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in five of his 10 starts and has given up at least five earned runs in his other starts. Pineda is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers, both at Comerica Park.