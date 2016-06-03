INF Rob Refsnyder gave the team a spark while starting at second base on Thursday. He got the first hit off Detroit starter Matt Boyd, a leadoff double in the sixth. He then scored the Yankees’ first run. Refsnyder supplied a go-ahead RBI single the following inning and later scored before coming out for defensive purposes in the eighth. Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. “I‘m not looking at him playing every day but he’s going to get his opportunities,” manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will try to keep his winning streak intact when he pitches the series opener against Baltimore on Friday. Eovaldi is 6-0 with a 2.72 ERA over his last seven starts, including wins in his last five outings. Eovaldi, who needs one strikeout to reach the 500 mark, has pitched six innings in each of his last three starts and given up a total of two earned runs. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three career starts against the Orioles.

RHP Dellin Betances picked up his second victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief on Thursday. He got an inning-ending grounder against Detroit’s Justin Upton in the sixth, but allowed a walk, threw his first wild pitch of the season and gave up a run-scoring double to Mike Aviles. He recovered to strike out the next three batters. He now has 50 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings, compared to seven walks.

SS Didi Gregorius was out of the Yankees’ lineup on Thursday night. “Didi’s been playing a lot,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “If I‘m going to give him a day off, I’ll do it against a left-hander.”

SS Didi Gregorius was not in the lineup at Detroit on Thursday even though the Yankees were facing LHP Matt Boyd. Gregorius came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth and struck out in the ninth. But he made two sparking defensive plays, throwing a runner out at home and starting a crucial ninth-inning double play. “You get some big defensive plays out of Didi tonight to really save the game,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s always ready to play.”

RHP Michael Pineda had his best start of the season on Thursday, holding Detroit to one run on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He departed after striking out Nick Castellanos for the third time. Pineda had allowed a combined 20 runs in his previous four starts. He had given up at least two earned runs in in his 10 starts prior to his outing at Comerica Park. “I made adjustments and kept the ball down the whole game and had a good outing,” he said.