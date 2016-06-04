INF Rob Refsnyder made his major league debut at first base Friday against the Orioles after Mark Teixeira left the game with a knee injury. Refsnyder went 0-for-3 and manager Joe Girardi would not commit to him being the everyday first baseman with Teixeira out. "He did the job today but he hasn't played it a lot," Girardi said. "It's something that we will talk about."

INF/OF Dustin Ackley underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, which has already ended his season. "Everything went well," manager Joe Girardi said. "He got everything cleaned up." Ackley suffered the injury May 29 against the Rays, diving back to first base on a pickoff throw. Ackley batted.148 with no homers and four RBIs. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi's career-high streak of wins in five consecutive starts ended Friday in Baltimore. He allowed five runs and eight hits with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. "I tried to attack the hitters," Eovaldi said. "I was just falling behind on too many batters. We had the lead. It's just frustrating to give that up in that situation."

1B Mark Teixeira, who is 1 for his past 18, had to leave Friday's game against the Orioles for right knee discomfort. He was examined by Baltimore doctors during the game. His status is uncertain. "We have not heard anything from a doctor or doctors," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's something he's dealt with before. For whatever reason, it started locking up tonight. We'll get it checked out and we'll know soon."

C Brian McCann was out of the lineup for the second straight game after hyperextending his left elbow earlier in the week against Toronto. The injury, however, does not appear to be serious, according to manager Joe Girardi. "He's day-to-day," Girardi said Friday in Baltimore. "He was pretty sore yesterday. We want him to feel better and see where he is tomorrow." McCann is on a 1-for-23 skid and is batting .224 on the season with seven homers and 21 RBIs.

LF Brett Gardner, who entered the game Friday against the Orioles hitless in his past 24 at-bats, got the start, batted second and singled in his first at-bat. Gardner went 2-for-4 and raised his average to .220 from .211.