B Starlin Castro might be showing signs of coming out of his recent slump. He had been 2-for-22 entering the Baltimore series. Castro has been 4-for-9 since then, including a 3-for-5, two-RBI performance in Saturday's victory.

C Austin Romine suffered a thumb injury before the ninth inning and came out of the game, and was replaced by C Brian McCann. Manager Joe Girardi said Romine, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the win, will have the thumb checked out. "He'll have an X-ray on his thumb," Girardi said. "It was bleeding. It looked like it just pulled the nail back. We'll know a little bit more soon."

DH Alex Rodriguez is trying to emerge from his early-season slump. He tied a season high with three hits in Saturday's win and tied Frankie Crosetti for 11th on the team's all-time runs list with 1,005 runs with a run in the fourth. "I think the last 50 at-bats have been much better than the previous 50, and it's definitely something to build on," Rodriguez said. "Overall my at-bats have been getting a little bit better and a little more consistent and I'm not trying to do as much at the plate."

1B Mark Teixeira headed to the 15-day disabled list with a right knee articular cartilage tear. The first baseman and manager Joe Girardi both said they're hoping to avoid surgery in this situation and that Teixeira will meet with a Yankees' doctor on Monday for a further look. "Nothing feels good right now," the first baseman said before the game. "My body just hasn't worked right this year."

1B Chris Parmelee was added to the team's active roster on Saturday. He played 32 games for the Orioles last year but was not in the starting lineup for this contest. He did enter as a late-inning defensive replacement but did not bat.

RHP Ivan Nova continued to pitch better in a starting role on Saturday night. He was 2-2 with a 3.41 ERA in his first four starts and blanked the Orioles for the first six innings before giving up five runs in the seventh with New York up by seven. If Nova can remain consistent, it will give the Yankees a lift.